21 Savage Moves on After Breakup in ‘Ball w/o You’ Video

In 21 Savage’s new “Ball w/o You” video, the rapper moves forward after a break-up while a fictional ex fills her emotional void with booze and selfies.

The clip opens at a nightclub where the emcee’s former companion pounds shots and takes numerous photos before passing out in a bathroom stall. In contrast, the rapper appears in a meditative state, gazing out from a balcony onto a city skyline.

“Ball w/o You” appears on 21 Savage’s third LP, 2018’s I Am > I Was, along with the singles “A Lot” and “Monster.” The album also includes guest spots from J. Cole, Childish Gambino, Schoolboy Q, Post Malone, Offset, Travis Scott, Gunna and Lil Baby.

The British-born, Atlanta-raised artist was arrested and detained by ICE in early February for overstaying his visa after it expired in 2006. He was released on bond after spending nine days in detention center, and his hearing was reportedly postponed indefinitely.