21 Savage, Metro Boomin Announce ‘Savage Mode 2’ LP

21 Savage and producer Metro Boomin will release Savage Mode 2, a sequel to their 2016 collaborative EP, on Friday, October 2nd via Epic Records.

The duo previewed the project at the album’s official site with a trailer featuring narration from Morgan Freeman.

Over macabre imagery and in-studio shots of the pair, the actor intones, “‘Savage’ is defined as ‘fierce, beastly and untamed.’ ‘Mode’ is defined as ‘a way of operating or using the system.’ So to be in ‘savage mode’ is to go hard, not allowing anything to stop or deter you from your mission. Basically, this means when someone is in ‘savage mode,’ they’re not to be fucked with.”

The announcement arrives one week after fans launched a petition (with over 15,000 signatures) urging them to release the album. Along with the trailer, the rapper and producer launched a new merchandise line, including a limited-edition behind-the-scenes coffee table book.

21 Savage has released two solo LPs following the original Savage Mode: 2017’s Issa Album and the following year’s i am > i was.

Metro Boomin has racked up production credits for artists like Drake, Future, Travis Scott, Migos, Post Malone and James Blake. In 2017, he worked with 21 Savage and Offset on the Without Warning LP, and he released the Big Sean team-up Double or Nothing that same year. His debut solo record, Not All Heroes Wear Capes, came out in 2018.

In July, 21 Savage and his Leading By Example foundation announced a free online literacy education program for youth staying home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.