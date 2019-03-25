21 Savage Expands Financial Literacy Campaign, Pledges Money to Atlanta Youth

21 Savage teamed with Georgia Congressman Hank Johnson to expand “Bank Account,” his national financial literacy campaign, aiding local youth in the Atlanta area. The rapper and lawmaker collaborated with nonprofit organizations Juma and Get Schooled to teach kids the importance of financial management.

The emcee first held a “21st Century Banking Workshop,” instructing 40 young people through the campaign’s second phase, “Stack Your Money.” He visited the Camp Jewell House Academy stem school — speaking out against gang violence and in support of gun control, leading a financial literacy lesson with fourth graders, visiting classrooms and highlighting career opportunities in the music industry.

21 Savage committed $100 to each kid who attended the event and opened their own bank account. He also established a digital curriculum via the Get Schooled website that includes monthly lessons on topics like money making, saving and budgeting, investing and credit and debit.

During the event, he emphasized his passion for money management. “For most kids, the focus is on earning money,” he said. “And while that is important, to really get ahead you need to know how to manage your money, not just make it. As I have gotten smarter about financial management, I realize how important it is to control your money rather than be controlled by it. I want to help kids with a background similar to mine to get smart about their money.”

“Learning the invaluable lessons of financial literacy at an early age is critical to helping our young people grow and thrive as adults, and close the wealth gap with their peers,” said Congressman Johnson. “Last year, I had the privilege of participating in one of 21 Savage’s philanthropic enterprises. His events draw thousands of young people eager to hear his message. He’s very beloved by the people of Atlanta and the people of our community. 21 Savage is a young man who has found success, but he never forgot the community where he grew up.”

21 Savage — who launched the campaign, along with his Leading By Example Foundation in March 2018 — also promised to bring local students 150 jobs in the city’s local sport and entertainment venues by June 2019.

The British-born, Atlanta-raised rapper — who issued his second LP, I Am Greater Than I Was, in 2018 — was arrested and detained by ICE in early February for overstaying his visa after it expired in 2006. He was released on bond after spending nine days in detention center and was granted an expedited hearing.