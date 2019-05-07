21 Savage Announces North American Tour With DaBaby

21 Savage announced he’ll be embarking on a North American tour this summer with North Carolina rapper DaBaby. This is the first tour for the London-born, Atlanta-based rapper since he was dubiously arrested by ICE and released nine days later.

The 21 Savage I Am > I Was Tour, in support of his December 2018 album of the same name, will kick off July 10th in Oklahoma City and make stops in 20 cities, before wrapping up August 16th in Atlanta. It will be 21 Savage’s biggest headlining tour to date.

DaBaby, who will open for 21 Savage on most tour dates, released his debut album Baby on Baby earlier this year, debuting at number 25 on the Billboard 200. He spoke to Rolling Stone in March about his rapid ascent up the pop charts.

21 Savage most recently released the video for I Am > I Was track “Ball w/o You” and appeared on the cover of Billboard for April.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, May 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

21 Savage Tour Dates



July 10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

July 12 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Amphitheatre

July 13 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

July 16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre *

July 18 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater

July 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine *

July 20 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

July 23 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

July 25 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

July 27 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

July 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Myth

August 2 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

August 4 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

August 6 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

August 8 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 *

August 10 – Boston, MA @ Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell

August 11 – Baltimore, MD @ Moonrise Festival

August 14 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

August 15 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

*Without DaBaby