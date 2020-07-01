 21 Savage Announces Free Online Financial Program for Youth - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Music News

21 Savage Announces Free Online Financial Program for Youth

Rapper’s “Bank Account at Home” initiative seeks to educate young people on managing and earning money

21 Savage attends the Tom Ford show at Milk Studios during NYFW Fall/Winter 2020, in Los AngelesNYFW Fall/Winter 2020 - Tom Ford - Red Carpet, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Feb 2020

21 Savage has announced a new online financial literacy initiative for youth called "Bank Account at Home."

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

21 Savage and his foundation, Leading by Example, are launching a free online financial literacy education program for youth who are staying home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as Associated Press reports.

Partnering with mobile banking service provider Chime, education technology platform EverFi and nonprofit Juma Ventures, the Atlanta rapper’s nationwide “Bank Account at Home” financial literacy program seeks to educate young people on managing and earning money. According to AP, he’s also partnering with Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to provide free WiFi and tablets to underserved students in the city as part of the initiative.

“I feel like it’s important more than ever to give our next generation the tools to succeed in life,” the rapper, who launched his Bank Account program in 2018, said in a statement via AP.

The “Bank Account at Home” program’s website provides financial literacy resources for a range of ages. Elementary school students can learn basic concepts about money and management, while middle school students can explore financial planning and high school students can download lessons about budgeting and entrepreneurship. The initiative will introduce additional tools and scholarship opportunities in August.

In April, 21 Savage released “Secret,” which features Summer Walker. He also appeared on Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake, which dropped in March.

In This Article: 21 Savage, Hip-Hop

