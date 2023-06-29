2024 Grammys Reveals Dates for Nominations and Award Show
The Recording Academy has revealed the date and location for the 2024 Grammy Awards, as well as when nominations will be announced.
The 66th annual Grammys will take place on Feb. 4, 2024, at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, marking the second straight year — and 21st year overall — at the venue formerly known as the Staples Center. The show will broadcast live on CBS, a week before the Super Bowl airs on the network on Feb. 11, 2024.
Additionally, the Recording Academy outlined the eligibility period for the 2024 Grammys: Oct. 1, 2022, to Sept. 15, 2023, which means Taylor Swift’s Midnights — released Oct. 21, 2022 — is eligible in the big categories, along with her upcoming Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), out next month.
The 2024 Grammys nominations will be announced on Nov. 10, 2023.
The Recording Academy previously made some changes to the nomination system itself when it announced that the Big Four categories — Album, Record and Song of the Year as well as Best New Artist — will now have only eight nominees after a few years sporting 10. Guidelines regarding the eligibility of AI technology were also mapped out.
The 66th annual Grammys will also see the debut of three new categories: Best African Music Performance, Best Pop Dance Recording, and Best Alternative Jazz Album.
