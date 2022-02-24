 Podcast: Why Taylor Swift, Drake Need to Perform the Next Halftime - Rolling Stone
Why Taylor Swift and Drake Need to Be the Next Super Bowl Halftime Performers

The Rolling Stone Music Now podcast looks at the past, present, and future of the Super Bowl halftime show — including why it’s insulting to call the Dr. Dre-led show “nostalgia”

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 25: Taylor Swift (Detail: Herve Leger dress) and Drake attend the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on August 25, 2013 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for MTV)NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 25: Taylor Swift (Detail: Herve Leger dress) and Drake attend the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on August 25, 2013 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for MTV)

Taylor Swift and Drake attend the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on August 25, 2013 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In the wake of an instant-classic halftime performance by Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and 50 Cent, the new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast looks at the possible future of the shows.

Among other topics, our panel (with Rob Sheffield and Brittany Spanos joining host Brian Hiatt) explains why Drake and Taylor Swift deserve to be at the top of the list for future performers, and why Kanye West will never get a shot at it. There’s also a discussion of possible permutations of a Swift performances. (Should she do a reconciliatory duet with Damon Albarn? Probably not!) To hear the whole episode, press play above, or listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify

The episode goes on to dig deep into why it’s ridiculous to dismiss the Dre-led show as mere “nostalgia,” and to look back at the highs and lows of past halftime performances, including the time the Who’s ill-rehearsed set ruined it for classic rockers forever.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on Apple Podcasts or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and check out three years’ worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Neil Young, Snoop Dogg, Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Rick Ross, Alicia Keys, the National, Ice Cube, Robert Plant, Dua Lipa, Questlove, Killer Mike, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Liam Gallagher, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, John Legend, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Justin Townes Earle, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Eddie Van Halen, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr., and many others — plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates, and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters. Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET to hear Rolling Stone Music Now broadcast on SiriusXM’s Volume, channel 106.

In This Article: 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, Drake, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Rolling Stone Music Now, Snoop Dogg, Taylor Swift

