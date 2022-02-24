Why Taylor Swift and Drake Need to Be the Next Super Bowl Halftime Performers

In the wake of an instant-classic halftime performance by Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and 50 Cent, the new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast looks at the possible future of the shows.

Among other topics, our panel (with Rob Sheffield and Brittany Spanos joining host Brian Hiatt) explains why Drake and Taylor Swift deserve to be at the top of the list for future performers, and why Kanye West will never get a shot at it. There’s also a discussion of possible permutations of a Swift performances. (Should she do a reconciliatory duet with Damon Albarn? Probably not!) To hear the whole episode, press play above, or listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

The episode goes on to dig deep into why it’s ridiculous to dismiss the Dre-led show as mere “nostalgia,” and to look back at the highs and lows of past halftime performances, including the time the Who’s ill-rehearsed set ruined it for classic rockers forever.

