2023 Streamy Awards Will Present Inaugural Rolling Stone ‘Sound of the Year’ Award

The Streamy Awards are heating up. The ceremony will trade in its usual winter time slot for a summer event in Los Angeles on Aug. 27. The 2023 Streamy Awards will also feature the inaugural presentation of the Rolling Stone Sound of the Year award, which recognizes the top songs that have dominated content creation across platforms on social media.

“Summer Streamys will be a vibe,” said Drew Baldwin, Streamy Awards founder and Tubefilter CEO. “We’re psyched to be partnering with Rolling Stone to launch a new music award that is truly native to social and captures how we discover and share music. I can’t wait to celebrate with our creator community for our thirteenth year together.”

Rolling Stone CEO Gus Wenner added: “Rolling Stone is thrilled to expand our support of creators to the Streamy Awards, a true celebration of the talent and innovation of this community. Our shared goals to elevate the voices of creators coupled with music’s undeniable importance across the social media landscape makes for a perfect partnership.”

Nominations for the 2023 Streamy Awards will be announced in July for over 45 categories, including Creator of the Year, Show of the Year, and Streamer of the Year. Other areas of the show highlight achievements in animation, beauty, comedy, fashion, gaming, lifestyle, and more. Trending ‘Citadel’ Is a $300 Million Disaster for Amazon Fox Has a Secret ‘Oppo File’ to Keep Tucker Carlson in Check, Sources Say A Very Unemployed Tucker Carlson Breaks His Silence Seth Meyers Says Fox’s ‘Revenge’ File on Tucker Carlson an HR Problem

Performers for the ceremony will also be shared closer to the event date. Past Streamy Awards have welcomed performances from Alessia Cara, Doja Cat, Future, Hailee Steinfeld, Kim Petras, Mäneskin, Normani, and Yung Gravy.