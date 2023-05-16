Billie Eilish, Flume, the 1975 to Headline Music Midtown 2023

Music Midtown returns to Atlanta’s Piedmont Park this year with a stacked roster of headliners including Billie Eilish, the 1975, Lil Baby, Pink, Guns N’ Roses, and Flume. The festival, which was canceled last year after festival organizers were blocked from implementing a gun ban at the event under Georgia law, will shift later into the year for a weekend slot in September.

Pink and Flume will headline opening night on Friday, Sept. 15 with additional performances from Pitbull, J.I.D, Skaiwater and Leah Kate.

Saturday, Sept. 16, will find Billie Eilish and the 1975 closing out the night after sets from Thirty Seconds to Mars, Niall Horan, Yung Gravy, Louis the Child, Fletcher, Lizzy Mcalpine, the Midnight, Sarah Kinsley, and more artists.

Guns N’ Roses and Lil Baby will headline on Sunday, Sept. 17. The day will also see performances from Incubus, Tove Lo, Glorilla, Masego, PJ Morton, Inhaler, Joy Oladokun, the National Parks, and additional acts.

Presale for Music Midtown’s three-day and limited one-day general admission, GA+, VIP, and Super VIP tickets will begin Thursday, May 18 at 10 a.m. ET via the official festival website. Tickets not sold during the presale will be made available to the general public for purchase at a later date.

None of last year's scheduled headliners — Future, Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance, Jack White — will return for this year's festival. The only two overlapping artists across the two bills are Maude Latour and the Midnight, who will both perform on Saturday this year.

“Music and community is absolutely needed right now, and I hope this cancellation is a wake-up call to what it means for guns to be openly carried — we cannot feel safe to enjoy the beauty of life with the threat of unchecked gun violence,” Latour told Rolling Stone last year when the festival was canceled.

Representatives for Music Midtown did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment regarding local gun laws impacting the festival’s return.