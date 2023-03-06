Latin American Music Awards Returning to Las Vegas for 2023 Ceremony

The Latin American Music Awards will return on April 20 for its eighth ceremony, set to air live on Univision, UNIMÁS, and Galavisión starting at 7 p.m. EST.

The show will be held at MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, with its three network broadcasts marking the first time since 2015 that the ceremony will be aired on platforms outside of Telemundo.

Nominations for the 2023 Latin AMAs will be unveiled on March 13 in a one-hour special airing on UNIMÁS, with fan-voting opening up shortly after.

Performances will also be announced in the lead-up to the ceremony. Last year, the Latin AMAs welcomed Farruko, CNCO, Luis Fonsi, Prince Royce, Sofia Reyes, Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna, and more to the stage.

“Live entertainment and music are passion points for our audience, and we are thrilled to produce and broadcast the most important nights in music with all our tentpoles, which now includes the Latin AMAs,” said Ignacio Meyer, president of TelevisaUnivision U.S. networks in a statement last year.

"Live entertainment and music are passion points for our audience, and we are thrilled to produce and broadcast the most important nights in music with all our tentpoles, which now includes the Latin AMAs," said Ignacio Meyer, president of TelevisaUnivision U.S. networks in a statement last year.

"Latin music has become mainstream worldwide and, as our slate shows, we are at the heart of it with Premios Juventud, Premio Lo Nuestro, and Latin Grammys, delivering strong viewership for their respective televised nights and trending on social media."

Ahead of the 2023 Latin AMAs, TelevisaUnivision will present the Latin AMAs: VIP Pass and Latin AMAs: Legacy, two preceding specials that share behind-the-scenes clips, interviews, and pre-recorded performances. VIP Pass will feature performances captured during Camilo, Christian Nodal, Grupo Firme, Ozuna, and TINI’s latest tours. Legacy will celebrate some of the biggest icons in Latin music and excite fans with unique content and must-see musical performances,” according to TelevisaUnivision.