2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards Host Lenny Kravitz Joins Performance Lineup

Lenny Kravitz will momentarily step away from his hosting duties at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards to take the stage as a performer. Kravtiz joins the lineup of slated performers alongside Latto and a special appearance from LL Cool J. The awards ceremony, scheduled for March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, will also feature performances from Keith Urban, Kelly Clarkson, Muni Long, and more.

“I’m thrilled to host and perform at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards to celebrate the best in music,” Kravitz shared in a statement. “As always, the show will feature some great surprises and unforgettable performances that music fans across the country won’t want to miss.”

Kravitz most recently delivered a performance of “Calling All Angels” during the “In Memoriam” segment at the 2023 Academy Awards.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards has also expanded to include additional categories in its long list of nominations, tacking on Songwriter of the Year and Producer of the Year. Songwriters Amy Allen, Ashley Gorley, Justin Tranter, Omer Fedi, and The-Dream have been nominated, as well as producers Blake Slatkin, Jack Antonoff, Kid Harpoon, Louis Bell, and Tyler Johnson.

The awards ceremony will present Taylor Swift with the Innovator Award and feature a special performance from Pink, who will receive the 2023 Icon Award. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, and Cody Johnson will also perform, while Coldplay will deliver a live performance from Brazil.

Nominees for the 2023 iHeartRadio Awards were announced in January, with Swift, Lizzo, and Harry Styles tying for the most nominations, with eight each. Jack Harlow, Drake, and Dua Lipa trailed closely behind with six nominations, while Beyoncé and Doja Cat each earned five.