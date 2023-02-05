fbpixel
Watch Rolling Stone’s Official Grammys 2023 Live Pre-Show

We're live 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. ET with live coverage, red carpet interviews, behind-the-scenes looks, and more
Beginning at 5 p.m. ET, we’re live from the red carpet at the 65th Grammys Awards. Led in-studio by Rolling Stone on Twitch host Charlie Cooper, and on the carpet with correspondents Delisa Shannon and Jon Weigell, the show will feature guest appearances by Rolling Stone writers Brittany Spanos and Mankaprr Conteh, fashion director Alex Badia, and Twitch streamer Meester Keem — as well as tons of surprise celebrity appearances from the awards at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

To join the virtual chat, follow us on Twitch. For live coverage during the ceremony, check out our Twitter and Instagram feeds.

