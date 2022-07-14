 2023 Grammys Reveal Ceremony Date, Return to Los Angeles - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Sabrina Carpenter 'Dealt with Perceptions.' Now She's Making Her Story Crystal Clear
Home Music Music News

Recording Academy Announces 2023 Grammys Date, Return to Los Angeles

Nominees for the Feb. 5 award show will be announced on Nov. 15

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Grammy trophies sit in the press room during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Grammy trophies sit in the press room during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Grammy trophies

Getty Images for The Recording A

Following a Covid-induced ceremony in Las Vegas this year, the Grammys will return to Los Angeles in 2023, the Recording Academy announced Thursday. 

The Academy also revealed that the 65th Annual Grammy Awards will take place in its usual month of February — Feb. 5, to be exact — after the pandemic pushed it to March 2021 and April 2022, the past few ceremonies.

Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, formerly the Staples Center, will once again host Music’s Biggest Night, which returns to the site for the first time in three years: The stripped-down 2021 show was held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, while the omicron surge pushed the 2022 Grammys to Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena.

In addition to announcing the 2023 Grammys’ date and location, the Recording Academy established the deadlines for next year’s awards: This eligibility period runs from Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022, a window that includes Adele’s 30 (released in Nov. 2021) and Beyonce’s upcoming Renaissance (due out July 29). Nominations will be announced on Nov. 15.

The Recording Academy recently announced a series of new awards that will be handed out at the 65th annual Grammys, including Songwriter of the Year – Non-Classical, Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Americana Music Performance, Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media, and Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.

In This Article: Grammy Awards, Recording Academy

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.