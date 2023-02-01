Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, Shania Twain to Present at 2023 Grammy Awards

Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, and Shania Twain lead the presenters lineup for the 2023 Grammy Awards, which take place this Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Cyrpto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Trevor Noah will host for the third time.

Jill Biden, James Corden, Billy Crystal, Viola Davis, and Dwayne Johnson will also make appearances as presenters. While Cardi B, Rodrigo, and Twain are all Grammy Award winners already, the stakes are high for Davis, who could complete the EGOT trophy quartet if she wins Best Spoken Word Album for Finding Me.

Corden and Crystal have both been nominated for Grammys in the past, but neither have won as of yet. Crystal is nominated this year for Best Musical Theater Album for Mr. Saturday Night.

Rodrigo became a three-time Grammy winner at last year’s ceremony, taking home awards for Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Solo Performance for her debut album Sour and its lead single “Drivers License.” Cardi B received a nomination for “Up” last year, but her first and only Grammy win dates back to 2019 when she was awarded Best Rap Album for her debut Invasion of Privacy.

The announcement of this year’s presenters follows the unveiling of the night’s upcoming big name performances. On Sunday, Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Steve Lacy, and Luke Combs will take the stage throughout the night.