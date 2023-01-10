Bad Bunny and Blackpink Make History as 2023 Coachella Headliners, Frank Ocean Makes Grand Return

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is heading into its 24th year with a set of history-making headliners. When the festival grounds welcome thousands of music fans back, first on the weekend of April 14 through 16 and again on the weekend of April 21 through 23, they’ll witness historic feats as Bad Bunny becomes the first Latin artist to headline Coachella and Blackpink becomes the first K-pop group to perform on the main stage. Frank Ocean, the ever-elusive singer and songwriter, will also make a grand return, rounding out the lineup as the third 2023 headliner.

Among the second-liners are the likes of Gorillaz, Rosalía, and Björk. Calvin Harris fills the “returning to the desert” spot that Swedish House Mafia took over last year.

Headlined by Bad Bunny, Friday will feature acts such as Kaytranada, Blondie, Becky G, Metro Boomin, Wet Leg, Angèle, MUNA, BENEE, and Yungblud. Day 2 with Blackpink at the helm will see Boygenius, the Kid Laroi, Charli XCX, Labrinth, Remi Wolf, 070 Shake, and Mura Masa. Meanwhile, Frank Ocean’s Day 3 will see Kali Uchis, Dominic Fike, Latto, GloRilla, Porter Robinson, Rae Sremmard, and Weyes Blood.

Ugh was stuck in drafts 🫠



Register now for access to passes at https://t.co/qujCsdlTip. Presale begins Friday, 1/13 at 11am PT. Very limited Weekend 1 passes remain. For your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2. pic.twitter.com/5zMQ4dJZHq — Coachella (@coachella) January 10, 2023

The appearance of Boygenius — the indie rock group comprising Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker — hints at possible en route. Aside from headliner Bad Bunny, the Latinx acts on the lineup include Becky G, ¿Téo?, Dannylux, Eladio Carrión, Los Fabulosos Cadillac, Kali Uchis, Gordo, and Conexión Divina.

Bad Bunny is continuing his trek toward global domination as he prepares to take the stage. Back in 2019, while making his debut at the festival, the Puerto Rican musician delivered one of the most talked about performances to come out of the Coachella Valley, yelling out at the crowd in Spanish: “I want to know where the Latinos are!”

Later, he added: “For me it is very big to be here. I feel very happy, very grateful to all of you. I’m very proud of what I represent, of the Latino community that has come far speaking the language they speak in my country.” Now, he’ll be the ultimate star of the show with the main stage slot to match it. Editor’s picks

Heading into 2023, Bad Bunny is still riding the high of the biggest album of his career, last year’s sensational Un Verano Sin Ti, and the two major tours that accompanied it. Starting off with sold-out nights in arenas in North America, the musician headed straight into a multi-leg stadium tour four months later. Coachella becomes the latest conquest in his unstoppable rise.

Blackpink became the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella when they took the stage in 2019. Now, the four-piece supergroup will break their own record-breaking feat as the first K-pop group to be named headliners in the festival’s 24-year history. Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé made their grand return in 2022 with their highly-anticipated sophomore studio album Born Pink.

On stage in 2019, Lisa looked over the Coachella crowd and asked: “Is this real or is this a computer effect?” Since then, Blackpink has only amassed more fans and broken more records as the most popular girl group in the world. Looking ahead at the future, Jennie told Rolling Stone last year, they only see their star shining brighter. “I don’t think Blackpink will ever end in my heart, as corny as that sounds,” she said. “Regardless of what I do, I will always be Blackpink. Even if we’re 70 and we have different lives, I’ll still feel like I’m Blackpink. I’m committed.”

She added: “Blackpink, to me, is more than whether we do music or not. It’s a part of my family. You can’t deny your family. There are ups and downs: You’re all busy, you see them a lot, then you don’t — you’re still family.”

Ocean’s long-awaited second album, Blonde, was released in 2016. Although the singer is known for his long breaks from music industry and the public, he has released songs including “In My Room” and “DHL” in 2019, and “Dear April” and “Cayendo” in 2020. In October, he released his latest project, Homer Radio, a new Apple Music 1 show.