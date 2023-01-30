Lana Del Rey, Latto, Becky G Named 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards Recipients

Lana Del Rey, TWICE, and Becky G have been announced as honorees for the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards. The ceremony, which aims to honor “influential female powerhouses,” according to Billboard, will also award Latto, Kim Petras, Doechii, and Lainey Wilson across various categories.

Hosted by writer and actress Quinta Brunson, the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards will return to the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles on March 1. Performers, as well as this year’s Women of the Year recipient, will be announced at a later date. Trending Police Ordered Tyre Nichols to Obey 71 Commands. He Was Set Up to Fail Marilyn Manson Sued for Sexual Assault of a Minor Annie Wersching, Actress in ’24,’ Marvel’s ‘Runaways’ Dead at 45 Eight Women Say the Same Man Raped or Assaulted Them. Now They’re Out for Justice

“We’re thrilled to recognize these groundbreaking artists across genres and generations who are defining today’s sound – and paving the way for tomorrow’s women in music,” Billboard Editorial Director Hannah Karp shared in a statement. “With the inspiring Quinta Brunson as our host, this year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards is going to be an incredible night.”

During the ceremony, Lana Del Rey will receive the Visionary Award, while Twice will be presented with the Breakthrough Award and Latto with the Powerhouse Award. Doechii will receive the Rising Star Award, and Kim Petras will receive the Chartbreaker Award. Becky G will be presented with the Impact Award, while Ivy Queen receives the Icon Award.