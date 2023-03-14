Guns N’ Roses, Avenged Sevenfold, Korn to Headline 2023 Aftershock Festival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Over 95 bands will perform at this year’s Aftershock Festival, including big-name headliners Guns N’ Roses, Avenged Sevenfold, Tool, and Korn. The annual event is scheduled for Oct. 5 through 8 at Discover Park in Sacramento, California.

“Godsmack is coming in hot this year. Come join us and Guns N’ Roses! Tool! Korn! and so many other killer bands at this year’s massive AFTERSHOCK!” Godsmack frontman Sully Erna shared in a statement. “We can’t wait for everyone to hear our new album Lighting Up the Sky, which just came out! LET’S DO THIS!!!”

Tickets are available now via the official Aftershock website.

The first day of the festival, headlined by Avenged Sevenfold, will feature performances from Turnstile, The Bronx, Nothing, Nowhere., DeathByRomy, Beauty School Dropout, the Cult, AFI, Pennywise, Nothing But Thieves, L7, White Reaper, Senses Fail, and Don Broco.

On Friday, with Tool headlining, the lineup will be occupied by Godsmack, Limp Bizkit, Megadeth, Coheed and Cambria, Skillet, Bad Omens, the Hu, Deafheaven, Memphis May Fire, Converge, Fire From the Gods, Polaris, Rain City Drive, Gideon, Currents, Varials, Strange Kids, and more.

The Saturday slate of performers headlined by Korn includes Pantera, 311, Corey Taylor, Parkway Drive, Babymetal, Polyphia, Dethklok, Avatar, Fever 333, the Amity Affliction, Sleep Token, Escape the Fate, Boston Manor, and more.

To close out, Guns N’ Roses will headline after a day of performances from Queens of the Stone Age, Rancid, I Prevail, Dance Gavin Dance, Daughtry, Badflower, Billy Talent, Mayday Parade, Suicide Silence, Movements, Ayron Jones, You Me At Six, and Dead Poet Society.

“We are so excited for what will be the biggest Aftershock in the festival’s 11-year history,” Danny Hayes, CEO of festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents, shared in a statement. “We are grateful for our partnership with the city and county of Sacramento and together we have built an amazing brand that showcases Sacramento to attendees from all over the globe.”