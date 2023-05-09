Ed Sheeran Is Performing at the 2023 ACM Awards

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards have expanded their performance lineup for Thursday’s show — most notably with the addition of pop star Ed Sheeran. Sheeran, who released the new album – (Subtract) on May 5 and was the subject of a recent Rolling Stone cover story, will make his ACMs debut.

Other new performances include a reunion of Ashley McBryde’s Lindeville crew for “Bonfire at Tina’s.” McBryde will team up with vocalists Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, and Pillbox Patti, with assistance from Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne, who produced the Welcome to Lindeville album. Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood will give another collaborative performance, singing a medley of hits to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Yearwood’s ACM win for Female Artist of the Year. And fellow Nineties star Jo Dee Messina will team up with Cole Swindell for the ACM-nominated song “She Had Me at Heads Carolina – Remix.”

Additionally, “Wait in the Truck” singer Hardy and Jordan Davis have joined the performance lineup, which also includes Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, the War and Treaty, Lainey Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman. Hardy and Lainey Wilson lead this year’s group of nominees, with Wilson earning nods for Album of the Year for Bell Bottom Country and Female Artist of the Year.

Presenters for the ACMs were also announced Tuesday morning. Those handing out the trophies will include musicians Gabby Barrett, Breland, Brandy Clark, Jordan Davis, Mickey Guyton, Tyler Hubbard, Dustin Lynch, TJ Osborne, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, MacKenzie Porter, Tanya Tucker, Keith Urban, and Trisha Yearwood, along with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Cowboys all-time legend Emmitt Smith.

Hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the ACM Awards will be streamed live on Prime Video at 7 p.m. ET Thursday, May 11, from the Ford Center at the Star. (Rolling Stone’s parent company, Penske Media, recently acquired Dick Clark Productions, which produces the ACM Awards.)