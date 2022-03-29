Justin Bieber, Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly Lead 2022 Summerfest Lineup

Justin Bieber, Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly, and Backstreet Boys are among the more than 100 headliners tapped for the 2022 iteration of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, music festival Summerfest, making its return across three weekends in June and July.

The nine-day festival — scheduled for June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9 — will also see headlining sets from Lil Wayne with Wiz Khalifa and Wu-Tang Clan, Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick, Jason Aldean with Gabby Barrett and John Morgan, Charli XCX, 2 Chainz, Willow, Steve Aoki, Boys II Men, JoJo, the New Pornographers, and more.

During their gigs at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, Halsey will be joined by the Marias and Abby Roberts; Justin Bieber by Jaden, Harry Hudson, and Tejo; and Machine Gun Kelly by Avril Lavigne and Iann Dior.

“It feels great to announce our highly anticipated lineup and have the festival back in its regular summer timeframe for 2022,” Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, said in a statement.

Tickets for the festival are available to purchase now via the official Summerfest website.

Racking up headlining slots, Halsey will also be leading Hangout Fest, Governors Ball, and Firefly Festival later this year in addition to a schedule of amphitheater shows in support of their latest album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

MGK is mainly sticking to arenas for his Mainstream Sellout tour, which kicks off about a month before Summerfest. Lavigne and Dior will join the rapper-turned-rocker on select dates with Blackbear, Trippie Redd, Willow, Pvris, and 44phantom joining the slate for others throughout North America and Europe.

Meanwhile, Bieber saw a successful festival season last year and has most of 2022 set aside for the pandemic-delayed Justice world tour. The trek got off to a rough start when the singer had to postpone a Las Vegas date after testing positive for Covid-19 less than 48 hours after the tour began.