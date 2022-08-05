 2022 VMAs Announce J Balvin, Anitta, Panic! at the Disco Will Perform - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

2022 MTV VMAs Announce First Wave of Performers: J Balvin, Anitta, Panic! at the Disco

Marshmello with Khalid will also take the stage at Newark’s Prudential Center on Aug. 28

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: J Balvin performs onstage during the “Players Party” co-hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics at City Market Social House on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Fanatics)LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: J Balvin performs onstage during the “Players Party” co-hosted by Michael Rubin, MLBPA and Fanatics at City Market Social House on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Fanatics)

J Balvin

Getty Images for Fanatics

J Balvin, Panic! at the Disco, Anitta and Marshmello with Khalid are the first wave of performers for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, which comes to Newark’s Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28.

Both Anitta — who will perform her new single “Envolver” live for the first time on TV — and Marshmello are making their VMA main stage debut, with the latter bringing along Khalid to deliver their recent single “Numb.” Panic! at the Disco will also premiere their new single “Middle of a Breakup” at the event, marking their first time back on the VMA stage since 2018.

J Balvin will also debut new music at the VMAs — “Nivel de Perreo” with Ryan Castro — where the Columbian superstar has a chance to become the most decorated Latin artist in VMAs history; Balvin, a 13-time nominee with five Moon Persons already, is nominated in the Best Latin category for “In Da Getto.” 

MTV will announce additional performers ahead of the 2022 Video Music Awards in the coming weeks.

Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X top this year’s list of nominees, with each artist garnering seven nominations. Doja Cat and Harry Styles both received six nominations, while Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Rosalía and Ed Sheeran are counted among the other nominees.

