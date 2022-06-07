 iHeartRadio Music Festival Shares 2022 Las Vegas Weekend Fest Lineup - Rolling Stone
Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj Tapped for 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Morgan Wallen, Maren Morris, Avril Lavigne, Black Eyed Peas and more will also perform at the two-day Las Vegas festival in September

By

iheartradio festival lineupiheartradio festival lineup

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images; Amy Harris/Invision/AP; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj, and Avril Lavigne have been tapped as performers for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 23 and 24.

Additional main stage performers include Morgan Wallen, Lionel Richie, Black Eyed Peas, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Sam Smith, The Black Keys, LL Cool J, and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, among others.

Tickets for the Ryan Seacrest-hosted festival will be available via AXS from Friday, June 17.

On the final day of the weekend event, a slate of performers will perform as part of the iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Stage. Hosted at AREA15 in Las Vegas, the current lineup includes 5 Seconds of Summer, Big Time Rush, Girl in Red, Lauv, Chlöe, Willow, Chase Rice, Latto, Carly Pearce, Ryan Hurd, GAYLE, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Maggie Rogers, and another appearance from Avril Lavigne.

Additional performers for both stages are set to be announced in the lead-up to the fall festival.

The CW will broadcast both nights of the festival as a televised special in October following the exclusive livestream hosted on the CW app and official website.

