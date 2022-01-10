Weezer Kicks Off Their Four-Part Seasonal Album Cycle at BeachLife Festival

Weezer plans to kick off their four-part Seasons album cycle on the beach, headlining California’s BeachLife Festival. The third iteration of the fest — held May 13 and 15 on the Redondo Beach waterfront — also features Smashing Pumpkins and Steve Miller Band.

Announced last summer, Seasons will feature a new release on the first day of each season throughout the year. Frontman Rivers Cuomo previously told Good Morning America: “Spring is kind of like happy chill. And then we move through to dance rock, like a Strokes-style album for the fall, and then sad acoustic, Elliott Smith-style for winter.”

Meanwhile, Smashing Pumpkins are heading into the new year with a wide-spanning slate of festival appearances already on their calendar. Last spring, Billy Corgan told Rolling Stone: “Any talk of new touring is rolled back to next year, and I think there’s still a little trepidation in the business about how it’s all going to work itself out. Obviously, festivals selling out is a big step toward people wanting to go back and have fun.”

The first day of the BeachLife fest will see additional performances from 311, Black Pumas, Cold War Kids, Milky Chance, Cannons, Atlas Genius, and more. And, on Saturday, Vance Joy, Stone Temple Pilots, Capital Cities, and Michael Franti & Spearhead will take the four stages. Sunday wraps up the weekend with appearances from Sheryl Crow, Lord Huron, UB40 with Ali Campbell, and Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, among others.

The complete BeachLife Festival lineup is available on the organizer’s official website. All ticket packages for the festival are available now.