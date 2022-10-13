Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift Lead 2022 American Music Awards Nominations

Bad Bunny dominates the 2022 American Music Awards nominations with eight nods, trailed closely by Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift, who all snagged six. With five nominations a piece, Adele, Harry Styles, and The Weeknd are also among the year’s most nominated artists at the ceremony set to air live from Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

All seven aforementioned artists round out the Artist of the Year category, competing against one another for the show’s biggest prize. Should the night go in Bad Bunny’s favor, sweeping all eight awards — including his nominations for Favorite Music Video, Favorite Latin Song, Favorite Latin Album, Favorite Touring Artist, Favorite Pop Album, Favorite Male Pop Artist, and Favorite Male Latin Artist — would tie him with Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for most awards in a single year. The powerhouse performer is in good company across his categories, appearing alongside Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, J Balvin, Karol G, Coldplay, Elton John, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and more.

The 2022 AMAs nominations have also lined up a number of firsts with Adele and The Weeknd’s Artist of the Year nods, in addition to Adele and Harry Styles’ nominations in the Favorite Pop Song category for “Easy on Me” and “As It Was,” respectively. With four nominations each, Jack Harlow and Tems are both nominated for the first time, the former for “First Class” and “Industry Baby” and the latter for the Drake and Future-assisted “Wait For U” and “Essence” with Wizkid. Latto, Blackpink, Anitta, and Swedish House Mafia are among the more than 40 artists who received their first AMAs nominations this year.

Across the pop and R&B categories, women like SZA, Muni Long, Lizzo, and Doja Cat made notable appearances. They also dominate the New Artist of the Year category, with nods for Gayle, Dove Cameron, and Latto taking up three of the five slots. Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are the most nominated female artists of the year, receiving respective nominations for Renaissance and Red (Taylor’s Version).

Voting for all AMA categories is open now on the show’s website. See the full list of nominations here:

Artist of the Year

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

Favorite Music Video

Adele, “Easy on Me”

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “INDUSTRY BABY”

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”

Favorite Touring Artist

Bad Bunny

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

Favorite Afrobeats Artist

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

Wizkid

Favorite K-pop Artist

BLACKPINK

BTS

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TWICE

Favorite Soundrack

“ELVIS”

“Encanto”

“Sing 2”

“Stranger Things”: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Favorite Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans

DOE

E. Dewey Smith

Maverick City Music

Tamela Mann

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist

Diplo

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

The Chainsmokers

Tiësto

Favorite Inspirational Artist

Anne Wilson

for KING & COUNTRY

Katy Nichole

Matthew West

Phil Wickham

Favorite Rock Album

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres

Ghost, Impera

Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1

Machine Gun Kelly, mainstream sellout

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love

Favorite Rock Song

Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”

Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy”

Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”

Måneskin, “Beggin'”

Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”

Favorite Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers

Favorite Latin Album

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Farruko, La 167

J Balvin, JOSE

Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

ROSALÍA, MOTOMAMI

Favorite Latin Song

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Becky G x KAROL G ,”MAMIII”

KAROL G, “PROVENZA”

Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”

Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas”

Favorite Female Latin Artist

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

ROSALÍA

Favorite Latin Duo or Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Favorite Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Female R&B Artist

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Favorite R&B Album

Beyoncé, Renaissance

Drake, Honestly, Nevermind

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), An Evening with Silk Sonic

Summer Walker, Still Not Over It

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Favorite R&B Song

Beyoncé, BREAK MY SOUL

Muni Long, Hrs And Hrs

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), Smokin Out The Window

SZA, I Hate U

Wizkid ft. Tems, Essence

Favorite Male R&B Artist

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown

GIVĒON

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

Future ft. Drake & Tems, “WAIT FOR U”

Jack Harlow, “First Class”

Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”

Latto, “Big Energy”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “INDUSTRY BABY”

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

Future, I NEVER LIKED YOU

Gunna, DS4EVER

Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Lil Durk, 7220

Polo G, Hall of Fame 2.0

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

Favorite Country Song

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”

Cody Johnson, “‘Til You Can’t”

Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”

Morgan Wallen, “Wasted On You”

Favorite Country Album

Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones

Luke Combs, Growin’ Up

Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)

Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

Favorite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

Favorite Male Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Walker Hayes

Favorite Pop Song

Adele, “Easy On Me”

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and “Encanto” cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “STAY”

Favorite Pop Album

Adele, 30

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé, Renaissance

Harry Styles, Harry’s House

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Favorite Pop Duo or Group

BTS

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Pop Artist

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

The Weeknd