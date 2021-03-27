The new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast tackles the 2021 Grammys, from the musical highlights (DaBaby, BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles, Haim) to the complex issues raised by two thought-provoking moments: Lil Baby’s trauma-evoking performance and Billie Eilish’s apologetic acceptance speech. Mankaprr Conteh, Brittany Spanos, and Rob Sheffield join host Brian Hiatt for the discussion, which also gets into the Grammys’ endless struggle to get its actual awards and nominations right (as the Weeknd recently highlighted by announcing a boycott of the awards after they entirely snubbed his After Hours album).

