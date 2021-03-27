 2021 Grammys Were a Great Show - But Was That Enough? - Rolling Stone
The 2021 Grammys Were a Great Show – But Was That Enough?

Our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast looks back at the highs, lows, and cringe-y moments of the 2021 Grammys

By
Brian Hiatt

Reporter

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on March 14, Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California and broadcast on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California and broadcast on March 14, 2021.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast tackles the 2021 Grammys, from the musical highlights (DaBaby, BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles, Haim) to the complex issues raised by two thought-provoking moments: Lil Baby’s trauma-evoking performance and Billie Eilish’s apologetic acceptance speech. Mankaprr Conteh, Brittany Spanos, and Rob Sheffield join host Brian Hiatt for the discussion, which also gets into the Grammys’ endless struggle to get its actual awards and nominations right (as the Weeknd recently highlighted by announcing a boycott of the awards after they entirely snubbed his After Hours album).

To hear the entire episode, press play above, or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and check out three years’ worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Neil Young, Questlove, Alicia Keys, Phoebe Bridgers, the National, Ice Cube, Dua Lipa, Killer Mike, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Liam Gallagher, Lenny Kravitz, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, John Legend, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Justin Townes Earle,  Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Eddie Van Halen, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr., and many more — plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates, and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters. Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET to hear Rolling Stone Music Now broadcast on SiriusXM’s Volume, channel 106.

In This Article: 2021 Grammys, BTS, DaBaby, Haim, Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, Podcasts, Rolling Stone Music Now

