 2021 Billboard Music Awards to Air Live on May 23rd - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Trey Songz Released After Arrest Following Apparent Struggle With Cop at Kansas City Football Game
Home Music Music News

The Billboard Music Awards Gets a 2021 Date

Award ceremony reverts back to usual May date after 2020 ceremony was postponed to October

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
A view of the stage appears before the start of the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Dick Clark Productions and NBC announced Monday that the 2021 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) will air live on Sunday, May 23rd at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on NBC.

The ceremony will air just a little over seven months after the 2020 BBMAs, which were held this past October 14th at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The 2020 event was originally scheduled for May of last year but was postponed due to the pandemic. The show, hosted by Kelly Clarkson, featured performances and appearances by Post Malone, Demi Lovato, John Legend, and more, and was held without a live audience due to Covid-19 protocols. More details on how the 2021 BBMAs will work — including performances, presenters, and specific Covid-19 safety procedures — will be announced at a later date.

Billboard Music Awards nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring, and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data.

In This Article: Billboard Music Awards

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.