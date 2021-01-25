The Billboard Music Awards Gets a 2021 Date

Dick Clark Productions and NBC announced Monday that the 2021 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) will air live on Sunday, May 23rd at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on NBC.

The ceremony will air just a little over seven months after the 2020 BBMAs, which were held this past October 14th at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The 2020 event was originally scheduled for May of last year but was postponed due to the pandemic. The show, hosted by Kelly Clarkson, featured performances and appearances by Post Malone, Demi Lovato, John Legend, and more, and was held without a live audience due to Covid-19 protocols. More details on how the 2021 BBMAs will work — including performances, presenters, and specific Covid-19 safety procedures — will be announced at a later date.

Billboard Music Awards nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring, and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data.