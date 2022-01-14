Mach-Hommy, Allison Russell, King Woman: Best 2021 Albums You May Have Missed

From Mach-Hommy’s Pray for Haiti to Allison Russell’s Outside Child to BabyTron’s Bin Reaper 2 to King Woman’s Celestial Blues, a lot of 2021’s best music wasn’t made by superstars. The new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now is your guide to the best albums of the year, with a focus on relatively under-the-radar releases.

Jeff Ihaza joins host Brian Hiatt to dive into Rolling Stone‘s list of the best hip-hop albums of 2021, while Joseph Hudak explores our country/Americana list, and Kory Grow goes through the best metal of the year.

To hear the entire episode, press play above, or listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on Apple Podcasts or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and check out three years’ worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Neil Young, Snoop Dogg, Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Rick Ross, Alicia Keys, the National, Ice Cube, Robert Plant, Dua Lipa, Questlove, Killer Mike, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Liam Gallagher, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, John Legend, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Justin Townes Earle, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Eddie Van Halen, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr., and many others — plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates, and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters. Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET to hear Rolling Stone Music Now broadcast on SiriusXM’s Volume, channel 106.