Pearl Jam Tapped for 2020 Ohana Festival

Pearl Jam, Kings of Leon, Pretenders and My Morning Jacket will perform at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival, held on September 25th through the 27th in Dana Point, California. Vedder is also slated to perform as a solo headliner.

The 5th annual festival will also include Maggie Rogers, Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien (performing as EOB), Mac DeMarco, Yola, Sharon Van Etten, Durand Jones and the Indication, Dermot Kennedy, Real Estate, Broken Social Scene and more.

Vedder founded the festival in 2015 and has performed at each one since. Past lineups include the Strokes and Red Hot Chili Peppers (2019), Johnny Marr and Liz Phair (2018), Pixies and Fiona Apple (2017) and Elvis Costello and Band of Horses (2016).

A portion of the festival’s proceeds will go to the San Onofre Parks Foundation, the Doheny State Beach Foundation, Rob Machado Foundation, Sea Legacy, Surfrider Foundation and others. Panels with conservationists, environmentalists, researchers and professional surfers will also take place.

Single-day, weekend passes and VIP packages will go on sale Friday, March 13th at 10 a.m. local time.

Pearl Jam will embark on a spring tour this month in support of their 11th album, Gigaton, out March 27th. They’ll kick off in Toronto on March 18th, playing several stops in Canada before heading to the States. They’ll hit Baltimore, Maryland, on March 28th and wrap up with two consecutive nights in Oakland, California, on April 18th and 19th.