 2020 Ohana Fest: Pearl Jam, Eddie Vedder, Kings of Leon to Headline - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next 'Better Call Saul': Show's Ant Wrangler Breaks Down Ice Cream Scene Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Pearl Jam Tapped for 2020 Ohana Festival

Kings of Leon, Pretenders, My Morning Jacket and more will headline Eddie Vedder’s music festival

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 18: Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam performs at The O2 Arena on June 18, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Brian Rasic/WireImage)

Pearl Jam and Kings of Leon will headline Eddie Vedder's 2020 Ohana Festival, held from September 25th to the 27th.

Brian Rasic/WireImage

Pearl Jam, Kings of Leon, Pretenders and My Morning Jacket will perform at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival, held on September 25th through the 27th in Dana Point, California. Vedder is also slated to perform as a solo headliner.

The 5th annual festival will also include Maggie Rogers, Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien (performing as EOB), Mac DeMarco, Yola, Sharon Van Etten, Durand Jones and the Indication, Dermot Kennedy, Real Estate, Broken Social Scene and more.

Vedder founded the festival in 2015 and has performed at each one since. Past lineups include the Strokes and Red Hot Chili Peppers (2019), Johnny Marr and Liz Phair (2018), Pixies and Fiona Apple (2017) and Elvis Costello and Band of Horses (2016).

A portion of the festival’s proceeds will go to the San Onofre Parks Foundation, the Doheny State Beach Foundation, Rob Machado Foundation, Sea Legacy, Surfrider Foundation and others. Panels with conservationists, environmentalists, researchers and professional surfers will also take place.

Single-day, weekend passes and VIP packages will go on sale Friday, March 13th at 10 a.m. local time.

Pearl Jam will embark on a spring tour this month in support of their 11th album, Gigaton, out March 27th. They’ll kick off in Toronto on March 18th, playing several stops in Canada before heading to the States. They’ll hit Baltimore, Maryland, on March 28th and wrap up with two consecutive nights in Oakland, California, on April 18th and 19th.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.