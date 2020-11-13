Inside 2020’s Wild Reinvention of the Music Business

Whether it’s a Godzilla-sized Travis Scott stomping through the world of Fortnite, hit songs breaking through snippets on TikTok, K-Pop conquering the U.S., live-streamed concerts suddenly bringing in serious revenue, or Instagram Live artist battles landing at the center of pop culture, it’s not hard to find signs of a music industry transforming itself faster than ever.

In the latest episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Amy X. Wang, Samantha Hissong and Ethan Millman join host Brian Hiatt for a look at these changes, and the innovators behind them, as captured on the fascinating second annual edition of Rolling Stone’s Future 25 list.

To hear the entire episode, press play below, or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and check out three years’ worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Neil Young, Phoebe Bridgers, the National, Dua Lipa, Questlove, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Liam Gallagher, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Justin Townes Earle, Alicia Keys, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Eddie Van Halen, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr., and many more — plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates, and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters. Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET to hear Rolling Stone Music Now broadcast on SiriusXM’s Volume, channel 106.