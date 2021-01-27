 Lil Baby, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion: Podcast on 2020 in Hip-Hop - Rolling Stone
Lil Baby, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion: Hear Our Podcast on 2020 in Hip-Hop

We look back at a huge year for hip-hop, from the late Pop Smoke to Megan Thee Stallion

Brian Hiatt

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 22: In this image released on November 22, Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

From Black Lives Matter protests soundtracked by the late Pop Smoke’s “Dior” to the continued triumphs of Megan Thee Stallion to the Drake album we still haven’t heard, we look back at 2020 in hip-hop on the latest episode of Rolling Stone Music Now – while also taking a look ahead at 2021.  Senior editor Jeff Ihaza joins host Brian Hiatt for the discussion, which also touches on Lil’ Baby’s rise, the mystery of Kendrick Lamar’s next album, the mixed-at-best reception to Eminem’s last two releases, Kanye West and Lil Wayne’s right-wing political moves, and much more.

To hear the entire episode, press play below, or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

