Lil Baby, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion: Hear Our Podcast on 2020 in Hip-Hop

From Black Lives Matter protests soundtracked by the late Pop Smoke’s “Dior” to the continued triumphs of Megan Thee Stallion to the Drake album we still haven’t heard, we look back at 2020 in hip-hop on the latest episode of Rolling Stone Music Now – while also taking a look ahead at 2021. Senior editor Jeff Ihaza joins host Brian Hiatt for the discussion, which also touches on Lil’ Baby’s rise, the mystery of Kendrick Lamar’s next album, the mixed-at-best reception to Eminem’s last two releases, Kanye West and Lil Wayne’s right-wing political moves, and much more.

