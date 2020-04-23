 2020 Gathering of the Juggalos Canceled Due to COVID-19 - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next The Eight Most Jersey Moments of the 'Jersey 4 Jersey' COVID-19 Relief Benefit Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

2020 Gathering of the Juggalos Canceled Due to COVID-19

“The bottom line is that we REFUSE to risk even ONE Juggalo life by hosting a Gathering during these troubling times,” Insane Clown Posse said in a statement

By

News Editor

Brenna Ehrlich's Most Recent Stories

View All
Juggalo's at Insane Clown Possee ConcertInsane Clown Posse in concert at the Boulder Theater, USA - 25 Sep 2017

Due to the spread of COVID-19, the annual Gathering of the Juggalos will be postponed until 2021.

Brandon Marshall/Shutterstock

2020 is decidedly not down with the clown. Due to the spread of COVID-19, the annual Gathering of the Juggalos will be postponed until 2021. The event was originally supposed to take place August 5th through the 8th at the Nelson Ledges Quarry Park in Garrettsville, Ohio.

“The bottom line is that we REFUSE to risk even ONE Juggalo life by hosting a Gathering during these troubling times,” Insane Clown Posse said in a statement posted to Twitter Wednesday. “In closing, we want everyone to heed the words of Fred Fury and Flip the Rat: ‘BE SAFE: Watch your step and take it easy. You can’t replace what you mean to our team. Without you, tell me where the fuck we’d be?’” ICP closed out with a hearty: “Whoop whoop.”

The Gathering has been held for the past 20 years — an event put on by Psychopathic Records featuring performances by bands on the roster, including, of course, ICP. It’s known for its enthusiastic attendees, who don ICP makeup and spray sugary soda Faygo with abandon.

Insane Clown Posse dropped their most recent album, Fearless Fred Fury, in 2019. In 2017, the band lost a protracted legal battle that aimed to have Juggalos removed from an FBI report that labeled them a gang. They were classified as such in 2011 in a report that described them as “a loosely organized hybrid gang” that engages in “sporadic, disorganized, individualistic” crime such as, “simple assault, personal drug use and possession, petty theft and vandalism.”

The Gathering is the latest event to be canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus, with several more tours, concerts and festivals also postponed or called off entirely.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: covid-19, Insane Clown Posse

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.