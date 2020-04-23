2020 Gathering of the Juggalos Canceled Due to COVID-19

2020 is decidedly not down with the clown. Due to the spread of COVID-19, the annual Gathering of the Juggalos will be postponed until 2021. The event was originally supposed to take place August 5th through the 8th at the Nelson Ledges Quarry Park in Garrettsville, Ohio.

“The bottom line is that we REFUSE to risk even ONE Juggalo life by hosting a Gathering during these troubling times,” Insane Clown Posse said in a statement posted to Twitter Wednesday. “In closing, we want everyone to heed the words of Fred Fury and Flip the Rat: ‘BE SAFE: Watch your step and take it easy. You can’t replace what you mean to our team. Without you, tell me where the fuck we’d be?’” ICP closed out with a hearty: “Whoop whoop.”

Stale News Break… pic.twitter.com/IeYQwOMjr9 — Insane Clown Posse (@icp) April 22, 2020

The Gathering has been held for the past 20 years — an event put on by Psychopathic Records featuring performances by bands on the roster, including, of course, ICP. It’s known for its enthusiastic attendees, who don ICP makeup and spray sugary soda Faygo with abandon.

Insane Clown Posse dropped their most recent album, Fearless Fred Fury, in 2019. In 2017, the band lost a protracted legal battle that aimed to have Juggalos removed from an FBI report that labeled them a gang. They were classified as such in 2011 in a report that described them as “a loosely organized hybrid gang” that engages in “sporadic, disorganized, individualistic” crime such as, “simple assault, personal drug use and possession, petty theft and vandalism.”

The Gathering is the latest event to be canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus, with several more tours, concerts and festivals also postponed or called off entirely.