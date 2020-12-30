Year in Review: Rolling Stone Music Now Podcasts on Life Without Concerts

For most, it’s been almost an entire year without concerts, a previously unimaginable set of circumstances for fans, not to mention the musicians and behind-the-scenes workers who depend on live shows for their livelihood. Our weekly Rolling Stone Music Now podcast addressed the situation in multiple episodes; press play below to listen now, or go to iTunes or Spotify to hear any episode and subscribe.

Rob Sheffield and Andy Greene join host Brian Hiatt to share their picks for the greatest live albums ever made, while engineer Bob Pridden shares memories of recording a consensus pick, The Who’s 1970 LP Live at Leeds.

Brian Fallon of Gaslight Anthem and Brendan Benson of the Raconteurs, along with Rolling Stone‘s Brittany Spanos, Andy Greene, and Rob Sheffield, share highlights from lifetimes of concert-going.

Senior music business editor Amy X. Wang and staff writers Samantha Hissong and Ethan Millman, who collectively wrote a definitive piece on the concert industry’s unprecedented crisis, talk about the week live music stopped, and the struggles that followed.

