 When Will Concerts Return? Rolling Stone Podcasts on Live Music Crisis - Rolling Stone
Year in Review: Rolling Stone Music Now Podcasts on Life Without Concerts

When will live music return?

Brian Hiatt

Reporter

A message posted on the marquee of The Wiltern in Los Angeles CA. Photographed by Pooneh Ganah for Rolling Stone on March 22nd 2020

Pooneh Ghana for Rolling Stone

For most, it’s been almost an entire year without concerts, a previously unimaginable set of circumstances for fans, not to mention the musicians and behind-the-scenes workers who depend on live shows for their livelihood. Our weekly Rolling Stone Music Now podcast addressed the situation in multiple episodes; press play below to listen now, or go to  iTunes or Spotify to hear any episode and subscribe.

Rob Sheffield and Andy Greene join host Brian Hiatt to share their picks for the greatest live albums ever made, while engineer Bob Pridden shares memories of recording a consensus pick, The Who’s 1970 LP Live at Leeds.

Brian Fallon of Gaslight Anthem and Brendan Benson of the Raconteurs, along with Rolling Stone‘s Brittany Spanos, Andy Greene, and Rob Sheffield, share highlights from lifetimes of concert-going.

Senior music business editor Amy X. Wang and staff writers Samantha Hissong and Ethan Millman, who collectively wrote a definitive piece on the concert industry’s unprecedented crisis, talk about the week live music stopped, and the struggles that followed.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and check out three years’ worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Neil Young, Phoebe Bridgers, the National, Dua Lipa, Alicia Keys, Questlove, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Liam Gallagher, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Justin Townes Earle,  Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Eddie Van Halen, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr., and many more — plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates, and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters. Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET to hear Rolling Stone Music Now broadcast on SiriusXM’s Volume, channel 106.

