Year In Review: Hear Our Podcasts on the Year’s Best Music Books

From a moving memoir written by one of pop’s greatest voices to a timely account of the life and times of a hip-hop genius, our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast went deep on many of the year’s best music books. Press play on the episodes below to listen now, or hear any episode and subscribe iTunes or Spotify.

Author Marcus J. Moore joins us to talk about his powerful book The Butterfly Effect: How Kendrick Lamar Ignited the Soul of Black America, which intertwines two deeply related stories: the life and career of Kendrick Lamar and the rise of Black Lives Matter.

Brittany Spanos and Rob Sheffield join host Brian Hiatt to dive into Mariah Carey’s fantastic new memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

Steven Hyden — author of the new book This Isn’t Happening: Radiohead’s ‘Kid A’ and the Beginning of the 21st Century — explores the legacy of Radiohead’s masterpiece Kid A, 20 years on.

Motown songwriters Brian Holland and Eddie Holland — who co-wrote the new memoir Come and Get These Memories: The Story of Holland-Dozier-Holland — tell the stories behind their astonishing run of Sixties hits.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and check out three years’ worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Neil Young, Phoebe Bridgers, the National, Dua Lipa, Alicia Keys, Questlove, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Liam Gallagher, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Justin Townes Earle, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Eddie Van Halen, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr., and many more — plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates, and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters. Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET to hear Rolling Stone Music Now broadcast on SiriusXM’s Volume, channel 106.