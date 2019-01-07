Governors Ball: The Strokes, Florence and the Machine, Tyler, the Creator to Headline

New York’s Governors Ball has tapped The Strokes, Florence + The Machine and Tyler, The Creator to headline its 2019 festival, which takes place at Randall’s Island Park from May 31st to June 2nd.

Lil Wayne, the 1975, Mitski, Kacey Musgraves, Major Lazer, Vince Staples, Nas, SZA, Lily Allen, Charli XCX, Ty Dolla $ign and Blood Orange will also be among the 70 artists to perform at the annual festival over the course of the weekend.

The Strokes’ Governors Ball gig marks the band’s first U.S. show since July 2016. In addition to the Strokes, who headline the Sunday festivities, Julian Casablancas’ the Voidz are also booked to perform on Friday.

This year’s Governors Ball lineup also boasts an impressive cast of emerging artists, including Brockhampton, Jorja Smith, Playboi Carti, Noname, Bazzi, Denzel Curry, Soccer Mommy and Jessie Reyez. Beast Coast, a collaboration between Joey Bada$$ and Flatbush Zombies, are scheduled to perform Sunday while Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard’s Calpurnia take the stage Saturday.

Tickets are available to purchase at the festival’s site beginning 8 a.m. EST Monday. Organizers note that “at the time of purchase, Gov Ball ticket buyers will have the option to add a limited edition, festival branded phone charger to their order, so attendees can ensure their mobile remains juiced from the first note played at the festival until the rideshare home from an epic Gov Ball After Dark show later that night.”

Check out the full Governors Ball lineup below: