2019 BET Award Nominations: Cardi B Leads, Nipsey Hussle Posthumously Nominated

Cardi B leads the nominations for the 2019 BET Awards, with seven nominations total.

The Bronx rapper’s nods include two nominations for Video of the Year – “Money” and “Please Me” with Bruno Mars – as well as Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Best Collaboration (for both “Please Me” with Mars and “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J. Balvin), the Viewers’ Choice Award (“I Like It”) and Album of the Year for Invasion of Privacy. The latter won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album in February, beating out albums by Nipsey Hussle, Travis Scott, Pusha T and Mac Miller.

Hussle was nominated posthumously for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, a category which also includes Scott, Miller, J. Cole, 21 Savage and Drake. The rapper was shot to death on March 31st outside of his South L.A. clothing store.

Drake follows Cardi B with five nominations, including for Video of the Year (“Nice for What”), Best Collaboration (“Sicko Mode” with Travis Scott) and the Viewers Choice Award (“In My Feelings” and “Sicko Mode”). Beyoncé received four nominations, one for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and three for her collaboration with Jay-Z as The Carters: Video of the Year (“Apeshit”), Album of the Year (Everything Is Love) and Best Group.

The BET Awards will take place June 23th, live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and will be broadcast across seven Viacom channels in the U.S. including BET, MTV, VH1, Logo, MTV 2, MTV Classic and BET HER.

Full List of 2019 BET Awards Nominees

Video of the year: 21 Savage featuring J. Cole, “A Lot”; Cardi B, “Money”; Cardi B and Bruno Mars, “Please Me”; Childish Gambino, “This Is America”; Drake, “Nice for What”; The Carters, “Apeshit”

Best female R&B/pop artist: Beyoncé; Ella Mai; H.E.R.; Solange; SZA; Teyana Taylor.

Best male R&B/pop artist: Anderson .Paak; Bruno Mars; Childish Gambino; Chris Brown; John Legend; Khalid.

Best female hip-hop artist: Cardi B; Kash Doll; Lizzo; Megan Thee Stallion; Nicki Minaj; Remy Ma.

Best male hip-hop artist: 21 Savage; Drake; J. Cole; Meek Mill; Nipsey Hussle; Travis Scott.

Best new artist: Blueface; City Girls; Juice WRLD; Lil Baby; Queen Naija.

Best group: Chloe x Halle; City Girls; Lil Baby and Gunna; Migos; The Carters.

Best collaboration: 21 Savage featuring J. Cole, “A Lot”; Cardi B and Bruno Mars, “Please Me”; Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, “I Like It”; H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller, “Could’ve Been”; Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode”; Tyga featuring Offset, “Taste.”

Album of the year: Cardi B, “Invasion of Privacy”; Ella Mai, “Ella Mai”; Meek Mill, “Championships”; The Carters, “Everything Is Love”; Travis Scott, “Astroworld.”

Viewers’ choice award: Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, “I Like It”; Childish Gambino, “This Is America”; Drake, “In My Feelings”; Ella Mai, “Trip”; J. Cole, “Middle Child”; Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode.”

Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award: Erica Campbell featuring Warryn Campbell, “All of My Life”; Fred Hammond, “Tell Me Where It Hurts”; Kirk Franklin, “Love Theory”; Snoop Dogg featuring Rance Allen, “Blessing Me Again”; Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin, “Never Alone.”

Best actress: Issa Rae; Regina Hall; Regina King; Taraji P. Henson; Tiffany Haddish; Viola Davis.

Best actor: Anthony Anderson; Chadwick Boseman; Denzel Washington; Mahershala Ali; Michael B. Jordan; Omari Hardwick.

Best movie: “Blackkklansman”; “Creed 2″; “If Beale Street Could Talk”; “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”; “The Hate U Give.”

Youngstars award: Caleb McLaughlin; Lyric Ross; Marsai Martin; Michael Rainey Jr.; Miles Brown.

Sportswoman of the year: Allyson Felix; Candace Parker; Naomi Osaka; Serena Williams; Simone Biles.

Sportsman of the year: Kevin Durant; LeBron James; Odell Beckham Jr.; Stephen Curry; Tiger Woods.

BET HER award: Alicia Keys, “Raise a Man”; Ciara, “Level Up”; H.E.R., “Hard Place”; Janelle Monae, “PYNK”; Queen Naija, “Mama’s Hand”; Teyana Taylor, “Rose in Harlem.”

Video director of the year: Benny Boom; Colin Tilley; Dave Meyers; Hype Williams; Karena Evans.

Best international act: AKA (South Africa); Aya Nakamura (France); Burna Boy (Nigeria); Dave (U.K.); Dosseh (France); Giggs (U.K.); Mr Eazi (Nigeria).

Best new international act: Headie One (U.K.); Jok’Air (France); Nesly (France); Octavian (U.K.); Sho Madjozi (South Africa); Teni (Nigeria).