 2019 AMAs: How to Watch and Stream the American Music Awards - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next Hear Pink Floyd's '2019 Remix' of 'Momentary Lapse' Highlight 'Sorrow' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

2019 AMAs: How to Watch and Stream the American Music Awards

Award show airs live on ABC at 8 p.m EST

By

Rolling Stone's Most Recent Stories

View All
This combination photo shows Lizzo performing at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, left, and Billie Eilish performing at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on April 20, 2019. Eilish and Lizzo will perform at the 2019 American Music Awards, airing live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 24Music-AMA Performers - 18 Oct 2019

The 2019 American Music Awards take place Sunday, and if you’re looking to watch the show, there are a couple of ways to catch the action.

Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

The 2019 American Music Awards take place this Sunday night and if you’re looking to watch the show, there are a couple of ways to catch the action.

For those who haven’t cut the cord, the broadcast itself will air live on ABC from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on November 24th at 8 p.m. EST.

On the online front, the 2019 AMAs will reportedly be available to stream on Hulu’s Live TV package, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, PS Vue, and the ABC mobile app. The awards show will be preceded by a two-hour red carpet event that will stream live via the 2019 AMA’s Twitter.

The 2019 AMAs, hosted by Ciara, will feature performances by Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Green Day, Selena Gomez, Post Malone with Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello (who will also perform solo), Halsey, Jonas Brothers, Kesha with Big Freedia, Dua Lipa, Christina Aguilera, Shania Twain, Thomas Rhett and Toni Braxton. Taylor Swift, who will receive the Artist of the Decade Award, is set perform a career-spanning medley that has reignited the singer’s feud with Scooter Braun and Big Machine.

 

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.