2019 AMAs: How to Watch and Stream the American Music Awards

The 2019 American Music Awards take place this Sunday night and if you’re looking to watch the show, there are a couple of ways to catch the action.

For those who haven’t cut the cord, the broadcast itself will air live on ABC from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on November 24th at 8 p.m. EST.

On the online front, the 2019 AMAs will reportedly be available to stream on Hulu’s Live TV package, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, PS Vue, and the ABC mobile app. The awards show will be preceded by a two-hour red carpet event that will stream live via the 2019 AMA’s Twitter.

The 2019 AMAs, hosted by Ciara, will feature performances by Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Green Day, Selena Gomez, Post Malone with Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello (who will also perform solo), Halsey, Jonas Brothers, Kesha with Big Freedia, Dua Lipa, Christina Aguilera, Shania Twain, Thomas Rhett and Toni Braxton. Taylor Swift, who will receive the Artist of the Decade Award, is set perform a career-spanning medley that has reignited the singer’s feud with Scooter Braun and Big Machine.