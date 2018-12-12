×
Rolling Stone
20 Arrested on Gun Charges Stemming From Houston Rappers’ Video

Maxo Kream and NFL Cartel Bo’s “Hoova” video was used to track down and arrest many of the people making cameos

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 02: Maxo Kream performs onstage during the 2018 Made In America Festival - Day 2 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 2, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Maxo Kream performs onstage during the 2018 Made In America Festival.

Lisa Lake/Getty Images

Maxo Kream and NFL Cartel Bo’s “Hoova” music video has led to the arrest of 20 men, all on illegal possession of a weapon charges, according to Houston television station KRPC. The arrests took place in Houston after police used the visual to connect nearly a dozen loaded guns to the alleged gang members who appeared next to Emekwanem “Maxo Kream” Biosah Jr and Warren “NFL Cartel Bo” Brown.

The video was shot in March at the city’s Lakewood Park. Police officers arrived to the set — the video opens with footage of police arriving to the park — and most of the people on set ran, leaving behind the guns they were showing off for the camera. The clip was released via World Star Hip-Hop‘s YouTube page, and police used it — it’s been viewed nearly 2 million times — to track down the people who appeared in it.

Brown is on the run after he was charged with illegally possessing two assault rifles and threatening a cop as he was transported to jail. Police say the rapper, a convicted felon, cut off his ankle monitor and ceased communication after being released on bond. Maxo Kream was not arrested in relation to the “Hoova” video, according to Pitchfork. Nine men in total are still on the run.

Representatives for Maxo Kream did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

