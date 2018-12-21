2 Chainz, Ty Dolla $ign Team for Diamond-Studded ‘Girl’s Best Friend’ Video

2 Chainz and Ty Dolla $ign turn the club into a diamond-studded fashion show in the rappers’ video for their collaborative single “Girl’s Best Friend.” The Sebastian Sdaigui-directed video opens with a woman nodding off to a commercial for Ducey’s Trap Salon; soon after, she dreams of the red carpet runway where the two rappers deliver their latest single.

“Girl’s Best Friend” appeared on 2 Chainz’ recent two-song EP Hot Wings Are a Girl’s Best Friend, which also boasted the track “Hot Wings.” The EP is reportedly a precursor to 2 Chainz’ upcoming album Rap Or Go To The League.

Earlier this month, Ty Dolla $ign was indicted on felony drug charges stemming from an Atlanta-area arrest on September 5th. If convicted, the rapper-singer could face up to 15 years in prison.

However, coming off a breakout year, Ty Dolla $ign isn’t letting his legal issues prevent him from continuing to dole out music both on his own and as a featured guest: He also appeared on Vic Mensa’s “In Some Trouble” video.