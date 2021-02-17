2 Chainz Gets a Champagne Pedicure During ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’

2 Chainz enjoys a little rest and relaxation while delivering a five-song set in NPR’s latest Tiny Desk (Home) Concert.

The Atlanta rapper opened with a pair of songs from his latest album, So Help Me God!, “Southside Hov” and “Vampire,” both of which he delivered while getting a champagne pedicure at Pamper, the high-end nail salon he owns in Atlanta. 2 Chainz then linked up with his band for the rest of the performance, rolling through three more songs: His 2017 track, “Good Drank,” his 2012 classic “I’m Different,” and then finally another So Help Me God! offering, “Grey Area.”

2 Chainz’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert is part of a special series for Black History Month, an occasion the rapper rose to meet with a heartfelt speech he delivered after “Grey Area.” “There are a lot of people who have been moving the needle forward for black people,” he says in the clip. “And they have been moving the needle for some time… That’s truly a treat, but Black History Month is like, 28 days just ain’t enough to celebrate what we’ve done for the country, what we’ve done for humanity.”

Along with 2 Chainz, NPR has tapped Rick Ross, KeiyaA, Meshell Ndegeocello, and more for Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts for Black History Month.