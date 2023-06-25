2 Chainz Debuts New Song ‘Sunset High’ at Paris Fashion Week

2 Chainz lent his vocals to the new song “Sunset High,” which debuted during 1989 Studio’s runway show for Spring/Summer 2024 at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.

Produced by Jaylien, the nearly 16-minute track is a collaboration between 2 Chainz, the luxury brand and its designer Chaz Jordan. It’s the rapper’s first solo track of 2023.

The jazzy song’s nostalgic vibe — which includes a sample from Prodigy of Mobb Deep’s “Keep It Thoro” among others — mirrors the nostalgia that is reflected in recent fashion trends. “1989 was the Year of the Dragon/No, I ain’t bragging/I tell it like it is,” he rhymes.

2 Chainz has also been working on a new collaborative album with Lil Wayne. Lil Wayne recently told Rolling Stone that his collaboration with 2 Chainz, ColleGrove 2 — the sequel to their 2016 album — is already completed. Trending Mick Mars Goes to War With Mötley Crüe Newsmax Staffers Hit With Subpoenas in 2020 Election Defamation Suit The Screen Legend That Inspired Cate Blanchett and Jessica Chastain Taylor Swift Asks Fans Not to Cyberbully as She Unearths 'Dear John' for First Time in 11 Years

“We’ve been finished with ColleGrove. Me and Tit [2 Chainz], every time we get together, we record. We got, like, 39 million songs. But he been putting it together. He was just waiting to get certain samples cleared. He’s very persistent,” Lil Wayne said. “So sometimes when things don’t get cleared, he’ll go to the umpteenth to get it cleared. So shit, once he say when, that’s when we going.”

2 Chainz’s most recent full-length album, Dope Don’t Sell Itself, arrived last year.