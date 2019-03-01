2 Chainz Enlists Kendrick Lamar, Ariana Grande for ‘Rap or Go to the League’ LP

2 Chainz has unveiled the track list for his forthcoming album, Rap or Go to the League. The set – for which Lebron James served as A&R via the rapper’s label Def Jam – will be released on Friday.

The follow-up LP to 2017’s Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, his forthcoming fifth studio album features collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Ty Dolla $ign, Chance the Rapper, Kodak Black, E-40 and Marsha Ambrosius, who all appear on the 14-track album.

According to a statement, the upcoming LP “challenges the notion that the only way out of the inner city is either to become a rapper or a ball player… [the album] flips that trope on its head, celebrating black excellence and focusing on the power of education and entrepreneurship.”

In between his two full-length offerings, 2 Chainz released a pair of EPs last year, The Play Don’t Care Who Makes It and Hot Wings Are a Girl’s Best Friend.

2 Chainz’s Rap or Go to the League Track List



1. “Forgiven” featuring Marsha Ambrosius

2. “Threat 2 Society”

3. “Money in the Way”

4. “Statute of Limitations”

5. “High Top Versace” featuring Young Thug

6. “Whip” featuring Travis Scott

7. “NCAA”

8. “Momma I hit a Lick” featuring Kendrick Lamar

9. “Rule the World” featuring Ariana Grande

10. “Girl’s Best Friend” featuring Ty Dolla $ign

11. “2 Dollar Bill” featuring Lil Wayne and E-40

12. “I Said Me”

13. “I’m Not Crazy, Life Is” featuring Chance the Rapper and Kodak Black

14. “Sam”