2 Chainz Enlists Kendrick Lamar, Ariana Grande for ‘Rap or Go to the League’ LP

Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Ty Dolla $ign, Chance the Rapper among album collaborators

2 Chainz performs at Sir Lucian Grainge's 2019 Artist Showcase Presented by Citi on in Los AngelesSir Lucian Grainge's 2019 Artist Showcase Presented By Citi, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2019

2 Chainz has unveiled the track list for his upcoming 'Rap or Go to the League' LP.

John Salangsang/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

2 Chainz has unveiled the track list for his forthcoming album, Rap or Go to the League. The set – for which Lebron James served as A&R via the rapper’s label Def Jam – will be released on Friday.

The follow-up LP to 2017’s Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, his forthcoming fifth studio album features collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Ty Dolla $ign, Chance the Rapper, Kodak Black, E-40 and Marsha Ambrosius, who all appear on the 14-track album.

According to a statement, the upcoming LP “challenges the notion that the only way out of the inner city is either to become a rapper or a ball player… [the album] flips that trope on its head, celebrating black excellence and focusing on the power of education and entrepreneurship.”

In between his two full-length offerings, 2 Chainz released a pair of EPs last year, The Play Don’t Care Who Makes It and Hot Wings Are a Girl’s Best Friend.

2 Chainz’s Rap or Go to the League Track List

1. “Forgiven” featuring Marsha Ambrosius
2. “Threat 2 Society”
3. “Money in the Way”
4. “Statute of Limitations”
5. “High Top Versace” featuring Young Thug
6. “Whip” featuring Travis Scott
7. “NCAA”
8. “Momma I hit a Lick” featuring Kendrick Lamar
9. “Rule the World” featuring Ariana Grande
10. “Girl’s Best Friend” featuring Ty Dolla $ign
11. “2 Dollar Bill” featuring Lil Wayne and E-40
12. “I Said Me”
13. “I’m Not Crazy, Life Is” featuring Chance the Rapper and Kodak Black
14. “Sam”

