Watch Gunna's Reflective Performance of 'Empire' on 'Fallon'
2 Chainz Celebrates Sexually Liberated Ladies in Racy ‘Pop Music’ Video

The track will appear on his new album Dope Don’t Sell Itself

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

2 Chainz offered fans a taste of his upcoming album, Dope Don’t Sell Itself, with the release of the new single “Pop Music.” The track, which features Moneybagg Yo and Beatking, is accompanied by a flashy music video that pays homage to the female form.

In the raucous clip, Moneybagg Yo and Beatking join 2 Chainz at a block party, where they rap about their adoration for promiscuous women while surrounded by a group of twerking dancers.

“Pop Music” is the second single from Dope Don’t Sell Itself, out Feb. 4 via Def Jam. It follows “Million Dollars Worth of Game,” featuring 42 Dugg, which dropped earlier this month.

2 Chainz recently teased the album on Twitter, writing, “Its been a min I know, but im back with something new & exotic. U know I ain’t been around this long w/o being a thinker and a constant student & teacher of the game.” The record’s exact release date has yet to be announced.

Dope Don’t Sell Itself will follow 2 Chainz’s 2020 album, So Help Me God!. Last February, the rapper performed for NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series, where he showcased several tracks from the album, as well as his 2017 track, “Good Drank” and the 2012 hit, “I’m Different.”

