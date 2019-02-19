×
2 Chainz Teams With LeBron James for New Album ‘Rap or Go to the League’

NBA star A&Rs rapper’s first studio album since 2017’s Pretty Girls Like Trap Music

LeBron James served as A&R on 2 Chainz's upcoming studio album, 'Rap Or Go to the League,' which is out this March.

2 Chainz tapped NBA superstar LeBron James to A&R his forthcoming studio album, Rap or Go to the League, which is set to arrive March 1st via Def Jam Recordings.

Along with the album, James and 2 Chainz will partake in an in-depth conversation set to premiere the same day the album arrives via Apple Music. Apple also shared a trailer for the album and conversation, which includes behind-the-scenes footage of James and 2 Chainz discussing the album’s rollout strategy, as well as featured collaborators.

“I think it’d be shocking to people to know how much input you had on it,” 2 Chainz tells James at one point. “You’ve been on it the whole year!”

Rap or Go to the League marks 2 Chainz’s first studio album since 2016’s Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, while it also follows his two 2018 EPs, The Play Don’t Care Who Makes It and Hot Wings Are a Girl’s Best Friend. Per a statement, Rap or Go to the League “challenges the notion that the only way out of the inner city is either to become a rapper or a ball player… [the album] flips that trope on its head, celebrating black excellence and focusing on the power of education and entrepreneurship.”

Along with prepping Rap Or Go to the League, 2 Chainz is readying the third season of his Viceland show, Most Expensivest, which will premiere later this year.

