Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1321: November 2, 2018
Read Next Watch Jorja Smith's Intimate 'Don't Watch Me Cry' on 'Colbert' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Don’t Eat ‘Hot Wings’ Around 2 Chainz

2 Chainz raps about hot wings and diamonds on his two-song collection ‘Hot Wings Are A Girl’s Best Friend,’ alongside Ty Dolla $ign

By

Charles Holmes's Most Recent Stories

View All
2 Chainz at Governors Ball 2018

2 Chainz at Governors Ball 2018, New York, June 2, 2018

Carl Timpone/BFA/Shutterstoc

“Hot Wings” is a little cruel. 2 Chainz’s latest effort is less about chicken wings and more about the lengths a woman will go to acquire said poultry. “Bitch is fuckin’ for hot wings / Bitch is fuckin’ for American deli / Bitch is fuckin’ for some eye cream,” Chainz raps over the Hit-Boy and G Dav-produced beat.

Tity Boi is a wordsmith, so he fully commits to the tale of the woman he put in first class. By the end of the hook listeners know this mysterious protagonist’s favorite flavor of wings (lemon pepper, naturally), preferred part of the wing (flats), but that’s where the tale unfortunately stops. The major failing of “Hot Wings” is that Chainz never imbues his central character with any nuance. Why does she love lemon pepper wings? Are flats a symbol? Is there a reason she’s never been in first class?

Thankfully, Hot Wings Are A Girl’s Best Friend — the two-song EP Chainz released on Friday — has a second, better half, as that title suggests. “Girl’s Best Friend” is an immediate rebound. Hot wings are swapped for diamonds, and Ty Dolla $ign’s smooth tenor softens Chainz’s edge. It’s all there in the title, this is a song about showering a lover in diamonds over a breezy Cardo and Dez Wright beat. The EP is a precursor to Rap Or Go To The League, Chainz’ upcoming album, and highlights the promise (and pitfalls) of Chainz’ best work.

In This Article: 2 Chainz, Hip Hop, Ty Dolla $ign

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1321: November 2, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad