2 Chainz, Future Mingle With the Undead in New ‘Dead Man Walking’ Video

2 Chainz and Future unveiled a suitably eerie new video for their just-released collaboration, “Dead Man Walking.”

Directed by Kid Art, the dark and moody clip opens with an ominous scene in which 2 Chainz descends the steps of a fancy hotel where most of the employees and patrons seem to be possessed by some undead spirit. That’s about as far as the video goes, plot-wise, but the rest of the clip keeps up that introductory vibe as 2 Chainz and Future perform the track in a caravan of hearses.

“Dead Man Walking” marks 2 Chainz’s first song of 2020, although the rapper first teased the track last summer in an attempt to end speculation that he and Future were feuding. “This song I’m droppin’ #DEADMANWALKING a celebration for the streets,” he said at the time. “2 hustlas who made it out the mud w/o hating on each other.”

Last year, 2 Chainz released a new album, Rap or Go to the League, which was executive produced by NBA star LeBron James and featured appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Ty Dolla $ign and more.

As for Future, last year he released a new album, The Wizrd, and an EP, Save Me. Earlier this month he reunited with Drake for a new song, “Life Is Good.”