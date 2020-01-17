 Hear 2 Chainz and Future Team Up on 'Dead Man Walking' - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Hear 2 Chainz and Future Team Up on ‘Dead Man Walking’

The track is Future’s second collaboration of 2020

2 Chainz has dropped a new single, “Dead Man Walking,” featuring Future. The pair have teamed up several times before, including on 2 Chainz’s 2016 track “Doors Open” and Future’s single “100it Racks.”

Last summer 2 Chainz teased the song on Twitter in an attempt to end speculation that he and Future were feuding. “People thought me and Bru had a problem w/ each other which is not true,” the rapper wrote. “We have some the same street connections and spoke alot behind closed doors! This song I’m droppin #DEADMANWALKING a celebration for the streets. 2 hustlas who made it out the mud w/o hating on each other!”

“Dead Man Walking” marks 2 Chainz’s first release of 2020. Last year the rapper dropped his most recent album, Rap or Go to the League, which featured guest appearances by the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Ty Dolla $ign and Chance the Rapper. Meanwhile Future appeared on Drake’s new single “Life Is Good,” which was released earlier this month.

