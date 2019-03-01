Watch 2 Chainz Perform Operatic ‘Forgiven’ on ‘Fallon’

2 Chainz performed a dramatic version of “Forgiven” on Thursday’s Tonight Show, recruiting a string section, children’s choir and the operatic voice of R&B singer Marsha Ambrosius.

Throughout the song, the rapper lamented an adolescence in which his “dreams [turned] to nightmares.” “I stayed in the Creek, junkies used to preach/In the dope game, tryna reach my peak and go undefeated,” he rhymes. “I pleaded with the judge, this my first offense/High school b-ball, I’m tryna get a scholarship/On a bumpy road like an ATV, EBT.”

Over the airy strings and choir, he ended the performance with a warning to young fans: “If you’re doing something make your parents have to bury you, you may wanna slow down.”

“Forgiven” is the opener from 2 Chainz’s just-released fifth LP, Rap or Go to the League, for which NBA star LeBron James served as A&R. The album features several major cameos, including spots from Kendrick Lamar, Ariana Grande, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla Sign, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Kodak Black, E-40 and Francis and the Lights.