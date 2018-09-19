2 Chainz, Drake, Quavo’s Kid Doppelgängers Run School in ‘Bigger Than You’ Video

The school-aged doppelgängers of 2 Chainz, Drake, Migos’ Quavo and producer Murda Beatz break out of detention and stir up chaos in their lighthearted “Bigger Than You” video.

The clip opens with the rappers’ child proxies strutting around the school and throwing papers around a classroom. After restraining their teacher with duct tape, the quartet rap on library tables, party in the hallways and dance with teachers. Director Nathan R. Smith captures the scenes with a childlike zeal, utilizing forced perspective and swaying camera movements.

2 Chainz is expected to release his fifth LP, Rap or Go to the League, later in 2018. The rapper has stayed busy throughout the year, releasing a handful of singles, including “Bigger Than You,” and the four-track EP The Play Don’t Care Who Makes It. He will launch his Halloween-and-hip-hop-themed “Pink Trap House” in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, September 21st.