Watch 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, E-40 Rap With Thomas Jefferson in Absurd ‘2 Dollar Bill’ Video

2 Chainz, Lil Wayne and E-40 surround themselves with a strange cast of characters in the bonkers new video for their track, “2 Dollar Bill.”

The clip boasts a parade of increasingly surreal images, starting with a scene in a wacked-out old folks home where a ventriloquist dummy chatters away, martini in hand, while a man holds up a raw steak. From there, 2 Chainz plays poker with a group of dudes in lederhosen, a burly, bare-chested man shows off his massive crucifix chain, E-40 eats breakfast with a man with three eyes and Lil Wayne undergoes an operation, during which he has bongs, thongs, skateboards and more removed from his chest. Capping it all off is the recurring image of Thomas Jefferson singing along to the hook from the face of a $2 bill.

“2 Dollar Bill” appears on 2 Chainz’s new album, Rap or Go to the League. The album was A&R’d by NBA star LeBron James and features guest appearances from Young Thug, Ariana Grande, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, Chance the Rapper and more.