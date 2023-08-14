‘1989’ Streams Doubled After Taylor Swift Announced ‘Taylor’s Version’

Hype for for 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is already bringing Swifties back to the original album.

Streams on 1989 doubled the day after Swift announced 1989 (Taylor’s Version) during her final show in Los Angeles for the Eras tour last Wednesday, Aug. 9, according to Luminate. In the week leading up to the announcement, streams for the LP had hovered around 6 million per day; they then jumped to over 14 million on Thursday after Swift broke the news.

The hype continued into the weekend, with 1989 seeing about 10.6 million streams on Friday, a 74 percent boost from the previous Friday. The album also garnered 7.5 million streams on Saturday, about 1.3 million more streams than the previous Saturday, and still more than any day last week before the Taylor’s Version was confirmed.

The album — set for release Oct. 27, exactly nine years after the original 1989 dropped — will be the fourth in Swift’s re-recording project. Taylor’s Version is the pop star’s response to Scooter Braun’s acquisition of the masters to her first six albums, after he purchased her old label Big Machine in 2019. (Braun later sold the recordings to the investment firm, Shamrock Holdings.) So far, she’s released Taylor’s Versions of Fearless, Red, and Speak Now.

1989 is one of Swift's most successful albums, winning the Grammy for Album of the Year in 2016 and spawning three of her biggest hits: "Blank Space," "Shake It Off" and "Bad Blood." The album decisively marked Swift's leap from country into pop superstardom.

The 1989 (Taylor’s Version) announcement came as Swift wrapped the opening North American leg of her Eras Tour, which is on pace to be one of the most successful concert tours of all time. The tour has also caused a surge in much of Swift’s catalog, with seven of her albums listed in the Top-25 best selling albums of 2023 according to Luminate data.

Swift wrapped her first slate of U.S. shows with the Los Angeles dates last week, and she’ll start her international tour later this month starting in Mexico. Swift will play throughout Latin America, Asia and Europe from now through much of 2024 before playing a few more North American dates in Aug. 2024.