Hear the 1975’s Tender Song ‘Sincerity is Scary’

New single appears on forthcoming LP, ‘A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships’

The 1975 reflect on modern communication and its troubling propensity for valuing irony over honesty on their new song, “Sincerity is Scary.” It will appear on their forthcoming third album, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships.

“You lack substance when you say/ Something like, ‘Oh, what a shame,'” Matty Healy sings over piano and horn-inflected melodies on the tender song. “It’s just a self-referential way that stops you having to be human.” The earnest sentiments feed into the warm chorus of voices on the hook, which implores, “Why can’t we be friends, when we are lovers?”

The song follows the British quartet’s previously released A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships singles “TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME,” “Love It if We Made It” and “Give Yourself a Try.” Their upcoming LP is the follow-up to 2016’s I Like it When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet so Unaware of It. The 15-song A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships will be released on November 30th.

